Historic Lebanon elects board members

Board members and officers are Mary Margaret Farris, secretary; Jeff Porter, treasurer; Tom Hines, chair-elect; Nathan Harris, board chairman; Kim Parks, executive director; Kathy Adams; Pat Climer; Marilyn Bryant; Sarah Haston, Lebanon economic development director; Tom Brashear, Wilson County planning director; Ginna Cannon Foster, Historic Lebanon intern; Sue Vanatta, county commissioner; Rick Bell, Lebanon historian and city councilor; Joy Pine; Ramona Welch; Derek Winfree; Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash; and Paul Corder, Lebanon planning director. Not pictured are Bob Black, Mike Manous, Dan Mack, Melanie Minter and Mary Beard.

Historic Lebanon is a nonprofit with the mission to revitalize Lebanon’s Public Square and surrounding neighborhoods. Historic Lebanon is also in charge of the local Tennessee Main Street program. Its focus is to preserve the historic buildings, increase tourism, entice more entrepreneurs and to create a sense of place in the historic downtown core.

The organization helps owners use the historic properties in new ways to create a vibrant area with restaurants, retail and office spaces and urban living. Another goal of the Historic Lebanon Main Street program is a more walkable downtown with public green spaces, a direct connection to the Music City Star commuter train station via a walking trail and the installation of public art.