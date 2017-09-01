4-H to hold annual Funnel Cake 5K at Tennessee State Fair

The Tennessee 4-H Funnel Cake 5K, which will be Sept. 16 at the Tennessee State Fair, has become an annual popular event attracting runners of all ages from all across Tennessee.

Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the State Fairgrounds on Wedgewood Avenue in Nashville, the 5K will feature both fun runs and competitive running for participants registered in several age groups.

But “best of all,” according to John Rose who chairs the all-volunteer Tennessee State Fair Association, at the end of the 5K course “each contestant has the enjoyable and delicious reward of a free funnel cake to make their efforts worthwhile.”

Proceeds from the Funnel Cake 5K will support the many leadership and citizenship programs of the Tennessee 4-H.

The Tennessee 4-H provides opportunities for more than 180,000 youth serving 9-19 year olds in every county. Youth have the opportunity to be involved in any of the 26 project areas, some of which are clothing, livestock, nutrition and photography.

The Tennessee State Fair opens Sept. 8 and runs for 10 days, closing Sept. 17.

A family tradition for the Volunteer State since 1906, the State Fair is held annually in the heart of Nashville at the State Fairgrounds. Providing family entertainment in a welcoming environment, a magnificent midway and fun for all ages, the fair is visited each year by thousands from all across Tennessee and neighboring states.

For more information about the Funnel Cake 5K and the State Fair, including directions and a list of activities and events, visit tnstatefair.org.