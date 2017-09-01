Harvest wine, cheese event to return to benefit Pickett Chapel

The event is set for Sept. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Baird Chapel on Cumberland University’s campus.

The event will feature a silent auction, and items in the auction will be available to view at 6 p.m. The event will also feature music and dancing.

Built in 1827, Pickett Chapel was one of the first brick buildings in the county. Enslaved African Americans built it for a white Methodist congregation. After the Civil War, freed African Americans bought the building and held services there until 1973 when the congregation moved to Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church. Later on, the building was used as a community theater until it was left vacant in the 1990s.

“I don’t know if it was about to fall down in 2007, but it was in pretty bad shape,” said Phillip Hodge, local archaeologist and member of the Wilson County Black History Committee. “The first tasks that the Wilson County Black History Committee took on were to stabilize the structure so that it would be safe to enter.”

So far, the restoration work has focused on repairing the structural integrity of the building. In 2010, a portion of the east wall was rebuilt, and repairs to the cupola and cornice took place in 2013. Both of the projects were funded by grants from the Tennessee Historic Commission.

Tickets to the Harvest Wine and Cheese event are $50 each or $375 for a table of eight. For more information, call 615-444-9487.