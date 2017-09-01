Mt. Juliet Police tweet goes viral

The tweet is a picture of a police dog getting into a box of doughnuts at the station with the caption, “Well folks, he is officially a police officer. Majlo was spotted getting into the donuts at headquarters.”

Majlo is 1 year old and the newest police dog on the force after he completed his training July 10.

He is a “dual-purpose” dog that has the capabilities to perform building searches, tracks missing persons or suspects, article searches, narcotics detection and criminal apprehensions.

Majlo works with Cpl. James Owen while on patrol.