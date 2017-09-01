logo

Social Media

Mt. Juliet Police tweet goes viral

Staff Reports • Today at 1:30 PM

A tweet from Mt. Juliet police’s Twitter account went viral Wednesday, receiving more than 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.

The tweet is a picture of a police dog getting into a box of doughnuts at the station with the caption, “Well folks, he is officially a police officer. Majlo was spotted getting into the donuts at headquarters.”

Majlo is 1 year old and the newest police dog on the force after he completed his training July 10.

He is a “dual-purpose” dog that has the capabilities to perform building searches, tracks missing persons or suspects, article searches, narcotics detection and criminal apprehensions.

Majlo works with Cpl. James Owen while on patrol. 

Recommended for You