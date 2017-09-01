Scarecrow Festival to return to Granville

A picture board painted by Artist Todd Woodard and created by Bill Green will be displayed across from Sutton General Store for unique pictures. This year’s theme is based on Granville’s 2017 theme of remembering the 1940s. Local artist Cynthia Mathews created military men of 1940s, ladies visiting Granville during the World War II Maneuvers and Rosie the Riveter. Scarecrows will be featured for children from the 1940s Bambi, Pinocchio and Dumbo, and they will join Granville creations of the Wizard of Oz characters.

Historic Granville plays host to the largest scarecrow festival in Tennessee with hundreds of scarecrows displayed on the streets and lurking about inside the buildings. Created by local artists, individuals and organizations, the scarecrows designs range from fabulous, funny, clever, wacky and folk-art characters. Important military personnel, legends of Tennessee and pioneers of a small rural riverboat town will also be featured.

A guide is created each year of the scarecrows, which will be available at the shops of Granville. A second guide is part of the Sutton Homestead, which is featured with a guided tour.

Historic Granville is open Wednesday through Friday from noon until 3 p.m. with the Sutton General Store opening for lunch at 10 a.m. each day. On Saturdays, the store opens at 10 a.m. with the rest of town open from noon until 5 p.m. Each Saturday night is the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour with dinner at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., served by Timberloft Restaurant. For more information and reservations for dinner, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.