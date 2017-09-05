Help Center, Quality Center join forces to fill the pantry

Ben Spicer, director of the Help Center, and Brent Jarreau, director of community outreach at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, came together recently to discuss a way to help better help the community to get needed goods for the community. The idea came up because more people donate closer to Christmas and not many people donate in August through October.

September is also Hunger Action Month. All of the donations will go directly to the Wilson County Community Help Center to help those in the community who are in need.

The food drive will be held each day in September. Donations requested include saltines, pork and beans, soups, canned meats and towel and sheet sets. Any donation will help, but there are some specific items asked to help fill the pantry.

Donation drop-offs may be made at 932 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. They will also be accepted at the Quality Center office in the north entrance. Food drop-offs can be anytime between 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Anyone with questions may contact Jarreau at 615-630-1657 or bjarreau@qualitycenterrehab.com.