Springdale students spread kindness with rocks

The project, “Random Acts of Kindness,” features students decorating a rock with their own personal inspirational words or phrases. Kristin Reddit, their teacher plans to hide the rocks Saturday around Mt. Juliet.

“[The idea] was a combination of two things; 615 rocks was one of them,” said Reddit. “Some of these guys had found rocks this summer, and I wanted to do something like that but our own version of it. Also, there’s an artist named Jake Parker who does something called ‘Art Drop Day.’ In cities around the world, they take art, and they hide it.”

Reddit encourages anyone who finds one of the decorated rocks to post a picture on Facebook at the “Panthers Rock TN” page.