CMT-ABATE donates Honor Ride money to Veteran’s Museum

The money was raised at the fifth annual Honor Ride for Veterans in July.

The Concerned Motorcyclists of Tennessee-American Bikers Active Toward Education is a nonprofit organization founded to preserve safety for all Tennesseans who enjoy motorcycling.

The organization played host to the Honor Ride on July 8 to raise money for the newly opened museum at the Wilson County Veteran’s Office next to the Wilson County Courthouse.

Mark Waters, treasurer of CMT/ABATE, represented the organization in donating the money to the Veterans Office.