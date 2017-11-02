14 things to do this weekend in Wilson County

The following is a list of the most prominent events to add to the calendar:

• A Thanksgiving and Christmas bazaar will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Lebanon Church of God at 1007 Hartsville Pike. There will be unique gifts for everyone. A bake and breakfast foods sale will be form 8-10 a.m. or until sold out.

• The Wilson County FCE Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The event will bring various vendors with items ranging from homemade to home-based businesses, as well as a unique setting for holiday pictures. Admission is free. Contact coordinator Genevieve Kilga at 615-594-5387 or cruellastateside@aol.com for more information.

• The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

• The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Rider’s Association will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle riders of all makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

• The Watertown High School marching band will hold its second annual mattress sale fundraiser Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school. All sizes, including pillows, will be one sale at discount prices. For more information, visit bit.ly/beds4watertownmusic2017. The band and choir will also have a pancake breakfast Saturday from 7-10 a.m. in the Watertown High School cafeteria. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for groups of five or more.

• The fifth-annual Home for the Holidays vendor and craft fair will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. Santa Claus will be there from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and Bradshaw’s Music Review will play Christmas music.

• The Christmas Open House at the Plantation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. at Watermelon Moon Farm at 10575 Trousdale Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The historic Washington Seay Home on Highway 141 at the edge of the Smith-Wilson County line will play houst to the event. Garlands draped on the historic railings and mantels along with twinkling lights will transform the 1835 home into a splendor for the season. Woodland-themed trees and table-top décor will feature deer, rabbits, birds, foxes and animals from nature’s abundance. The Summer Kitchen will also be filled with country snow scenes, red birds and signs of country cheer for shopping delights. Pig Pen Barbeque from Hartsville will have its food truck to provide barbeque treats to purchase and enjoy as luncheon fare. There is no charge or reservation needed. For more information, visit watermelonfarm.com.

• The annual family fun day will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Farmer’s Insurance Pence Agency at 1432 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature cornhole, games, inflatables, basketball, food and giveaways. To RSVP, call 615-447-5026.

• A community forum and discussion panel with community leaders, Changing Minds and Changing Lives: Smoke in the City, will be Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. at Living Word Family Worship Center at 3633 Poplar Hill Road in Watertown. For more information, email Pastor Brandon L. Davis at rev.bldavis2@gmail.com.

• The Mill at Christmas will be Friday from 6-9 p.m. with a VIP “Sip and Shop” pre-shopping event for $10 admission at the door and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with free admission at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Thousands of holiday gift ideas and shopping will be found all under one roof. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com.

• The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

• The fourth-annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church Choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four or more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

• Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

• A turkey shoot fundraiser for General Robert H. Hatton Camp 723 will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The cost will be $5 per shot with 12 shooting positions. Shotguns will be the only guns allowed at the event, and loaner shotguns will be available. Prizes will include frozen turkeys, country hams, packs of bacon and cash.