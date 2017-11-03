Community partners to bring historical museum to Fiddlers Grove

Bob Haley, a longtime farmer in Wilson County with an extensive collection of farm equipment that ranges throughout several centuries, will spearhead the project. Farm Credit’s donation guarantees agriculture’s historical significance will be on display for the enjoyment of generations to come, Haley said.

“This partnership gives us an extraordinary opportunity to raise awareness of the value of agriculture and the importance of farming throughout our history,” said Jack Swanson with Farm Credit Mid-America. “We’re excited to partner with Mr. Haley and the foundation members to tell agriculture’s story and ultimately help secure the future of rural communities and agriculture by preserving its past.”

Helen McPeak, vice president of the Fiddlers Grove Foundation thanked Farm Credit for its donation and sponsorship of the project that will be built in the near future in Fiddlers Grove.

“We look forward to working together to bring this dream to reality,” McPeak said.

Fiddlers Grove Historical Village is on the grounds of the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Its mission is to preserve the history of the citizens of Wilson County through conservation of buildings, artifacts and oral and written histories.