Lebanon High School’s FBLA plans Princess Character Breakfast

The school’s Future Business Leaders of America will present the event from 9-11 a.m. for girls 2-9-years old. Disney princesses will be on hand to teach the young girls about their character traits and why they are important.

Girls 2-9 years old are encouraged to dressed in their favorite princess outfit and be a part of the parade of princesses. The girls will get to have breakfast with the princesses, hear from them and learn about their character traits.

For example, Belle will teach about intelligence, loyalty, kindness and patience. Cinderella will teach about patience, kindness, resilieniency and obediency. Snow White will teach about gentleness, faithfulness, lovingness and kindness. Ariel will teach about honesty, loyalty, friendliness and adventurousness. Organizers said it will be a morning filled with fun, games, a cake walk and more.

Parents may pre-pay the $5 ticket fee Nov. 4 from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. FBLA advisers will be collect the pre-pay orders. Checks may be mailed to the attention to Megan Davis or Sherry Buchanan Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087, and tickets will be held at will call. Admission at the door on the day of the event, will be $10. All attendees will pay admission, except for children 1 year old or younger.

“My granddaughter and I did not come last year; they were tied up in something else, but she told her mom she wanted to go to the princess party again. She is 4 years old, will be 5 in September, and even though she did not come last year, she came the two years prior, and look at what an impression you are having on these young minds that she still remembers it and wants to come again,” said Katherine Sheppard, an employee of Wilson County Schools. “I would say it’s worth your effort more than you realize on these valuable little minds.”

The event will be open to the community. The Lebanon High School FBLA students will use the opportunity as community service for FBLA state competition in April.

For more information, contact Buchanan at 615-444-9610, ext. 3331 or buchanans@wcschools.com or Davis at davismr@wcschools.com.