Pets of the Week

Hamilton is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations, and volunteers gave him a dental. He does have “dry eye” and will need eye ointment long term. Even though he’s a bit older, Hamilton still has a lot of love to give. He likes to consider himself “experienced.” Hamilton is wise to the ways of the world and would be the perfect companion for anyone. He is sweet with everyone he meets and has done well with other dogs. Pick him up for a snuggle and find a new best friend in the making. Hamilton is a gentle soul who needs a new home where he can enjoy his golden years. With an approved application, he can be adopted for $85.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

There are lots of myths about black cats; they are bad luck, and they are evil. In truth, they are far from that. They are actually loving family friends, just like any other cat. Unfortunately, there is one fact about black cats that is true. They usually end up staying in an animal shelter longer than other cats. That’s partly because of the myths and the superstitions.

Maybe it’s also because black is a predominate color. There are three kittens named after characters in the Jungle Book that will change anyone’s mind about black cats. Born in May, they are Bagheera, Raksha and Shanti. The set of triplets came to New Leash on Life through a foster home where they got to enjoy running around, as well as climbing, jumping and playing with a bunch of toys. Bagheera is the big brother which, like the stealthy panther, will streak through the house like a flash. On his down time, he enjoys snuggling and loves to lay on a head. He has no fear of meeting new friends – feline, canine or human.

Raksha is all about love and attention. She will come running when called to hang out and snuggle on a shoulder.

Shanti is the shyest of the three, however, don’t be mistaken; she can snuggle with the best of them. Like most kittens, they are inquisitive and playful, full of energy and curiosity. All three kittens are litter box trained, spayed or neutered and current on vaccinations.

Anyone can adopt the love of a kitten for $100 or with another kitten for $150. Anyone who can find it in their heart to give one of these kittens a loving home, they’ll be so glad they did.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Hamilton, Bagheera, Raksha, Shanti and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, anyone can agree there’s enough crazy in the world. So here’s a non-prescriptive, completely legal way of adding some calm to anyone’s corner of the world. There are a few beautiful mannerly kitties looking for new homes. These kitties have been in foster homes and have come a long way from shyness to trusting people around them. Any patient adopter will be rewarded with the content purrs of a truly rescued kitty – maybe not in a few days, but probably a few weeks. Someone may just purr along with them. Pictured is the Blue Crew  now about 5 months old, sweet, happy kitties. For information, call or text Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, time to meet Angel, a 5-6-year-old laid back and chill pit bull. She will play on the floor or prefers to just lie around and hang out. She is fully vetted and house broken. She has done fine around every person and dog she has met so far; she loves people. She is a full-blooded pit, bluish black and had just weaned a litter of puppies when she was rescued. A minor skin issue was treated with baths and medication and is cleared. She spends a great deal of time by herself and has not done any damage. She will bark at sounds or other people she does not immediately recognize but will run up with tail wagging once she knows someone. For information on Angel, contact the foster, Andy, at 615-579-8668.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Goldie was found as a stray in Mt. Juliet, and even though volunteers contacted her owners they did not return calls and did not pick her up. She legally now belongs to the shelter, and a home will be found for her, where she will become a permanent and cherished member of the family.

Goldie is around 1 year old and it’s believed she is a whippet-greyhound mix. She is fun and active and needs to have a family who will play with her and spend time exercising her. Her beautiful eyes and face will melt anyone’s heart. It’s required she be spayed at a vet in Mt. Juliet before going to her forever home. Her adoption fee is only $25 plus the cost to spay. She is up to date on all her vaccinations.

Anyone interested in meeting Goldie may call Mt Juliet Animal Care and Control to set up an appointment at 615-773-5533 or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the shelter at 114 Industrial Drive.