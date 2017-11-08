Mt. Juliet continues push for census participants

As of Wednesday, the city has counted 18,249 of an estimated 30,500 residents. The city has received a response from 50 percent of mailers sent out, and the city’s door-to-door campaign will start Dec. 2.

Responding online, by phone or mailer will keep a census taker from coming to a resident’s home. To respond, visit cityofmtjuliet.org, call 615-773-6298 or return a mailer in a postage-paid envelope.

Mt. Juliet currently receives state-shared tax dollars based on the population from the city’s special census in 2015, which revealed a population of 28,159, almost 4,000 more residents than the 2010 census showed.

Mt. Juliet leaders said the city has experienced tremendous growth since the 2015 census, and the next federal census is not scheduled until 2020. Leaders said additional income from the special census could help the city improve roads, parks, greenways, sidewalks, public safety, public works and recruit new industrial and retail businesses.

Information needed to complete the census are address and the first and last name of everyone living in a household, including any person who lives away from home such as college students or military personnel.

Information collected will be kept confidential and only used by the city for the special census. Information will not be shared, sold, rented or given to any other entity or business.

Residents who complete their portion online will qualify for a $50 gift certificate in a drawing to be held after the Nov. 15 online deadline.

Forms will be sent in the mail to residents who do not complete their census information online.

Completed forms may also be returned to Mt. Juliet City Hall sewer billing department at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

For more information, email 2018specialcensus@mtjuliet-tn.gov or call 615-773-6298.