Kids N Action group gears up for bake sale

The youth group is made up of children ages 6-10, and leader Linda Brownlee says the children love doing things for their community.

“They love it,” Brownlee said. “They can’t wait to get out there and serve.”

The bake sale allows them to purchase groceries for shoppers at Al’s. They sell homebaked goods and then turn around that same day and use the money to help people out.

“These kids are so bold. They will walk up and say ‘we just want to bless you’ and they love it,” Brownlee said.

Currently, there are six members, including Caitlin Haynes, Kyler Gatica, Victoria Wiley, Elisha Wiley, Grayce Gravley and Sam Gravely, as well as teachers Carol Pendleton and Brownlee. Laguardo Baptist Church is home to about 130 members.

Kids N Action does various projects each year to help the community. They recently set up a box near the roadway by the church that allows people to give and take items as needed. They call it the Blessing Box.

The Blessing Box offers pantry items and dry goods, such as canned goods, dry beans, toilet paper, laundry supplies, and any non-perishable item for anyone who needs them, free of charge.

“You come and take what you need and give if you can give. Fill it up if you want to,” Brownlee said.

They also put laundry packs together with dryer sheets and pods and distribute them at local laundromats. The packs include a Bible as well.

So far, the Blessing Box has steadily been both taken from and filled up. It is located close to the highway along the driveway of the church at 8585 Hwy 109 in Lebanon.

Brownlee said donations may be left at the front door of the church if the box is full and the Kids N Action will stock it accordingly.

Al’s Foodland is located at 1006 North Cumberland St. in Lebanon.