Antique toy show featured at historic Granville for Christmas

James and Debbie LaFever will exhibit part of their extensive collection of 1940s toys they have collected in the past 24 years. Their display features some of the most unusual toys seen in a collection.

The antique toy show will also feature toys of the last 100 years with the oldest toy dating back to 1895. The show will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 5 p.m.

The Antique Car Museum will also feature automobiles and tractors of the 1940s during the Christmas season.

Granville opened the 2017 Christmas season Nov. 10 and will feature Christmas events each week through Dec. 30.

Granville will also feature the Festival of Trees, tours of historic home, featuring “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and the historic town, 1880 Sutton General Store and shops decorated in grand fashion for the Christmas season.

For more information, visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.