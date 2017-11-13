Pets of the Week

This lovely young lady came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is now in search of a family who will love her fur-ever. Just saying her name, Calypso, makes anyone smile. She is absolutely irresistible, and she must be met. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and micro-chipped. If anyone meets this mesmerizing girl, they’ll want to adopt her for $75.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Remember Ginger from Gilligan’s Island? It’s not known whether this Ginger went on a three-hour tour, but she didn’t land on a deserted island. This Ginger ended up at New Leash on Life with her four babies. She has been a good mother, and now that her little ones are weaned, she is available for adoption. Ginger is a sweet 2-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair cat who is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. She is a social butterfly when it comes to people, however, she had a hard time adjusting to the other cats in the cat room. She might do better as an only cat. Ginger is looking to sail her way into someone’s heart and home. Thanks to a sponsor, cat and kitten adoption fees were reduced during November. Come and meet her at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Calypso, Ginger and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, here’s what’s known about Elliott. Elliott was found wandering in a neighborhood, picked up by local animal control but never claimed by an owner. The animal control officers described him as calm, quiet and gentle. Elliott was taken into the rescue to find another home for him. He arrived with old wounds on his neck, maybe a bite or maybe from being on a chain. But all is healed up well. He is heartworm negative, neutered and current on shots. He is about 4 years old, weighs 60 pounds and is maybe a lab-setter mix. Elliott is basically a dork. He does not jump on visitors but will approach gently for a petting or treat. He is quiet but will bark at thunder. He is learning to keep his kennel area clean and decided hot dog treats are the best. Elliott walks nicely on a leash and rides well in a car crate. Anyone who would like to meet Elliott, maybe take him for a walk or share a hot dog treat with him, may contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Punkin time in Tennessee, and here is Miss Punkin to say hello to all. The sweet hound-beagle mix is only 34 pounds and 2 years old, so a good size for any home. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, heartworm neg., and will be micro chipped for adoption. Punkin is happy to meet all dogs, plays well with them and calmly approaches visitors to say hello. She is a pretty tri-color and has good inside manners. Punkin is looking for a patch to call home. For information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce un- wanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Hamilton is a terrier-hound mix about 1 year old. He was found at a local marina in October and has a microchip, which gave volunteers his name, but his owners weren’t contacted. No one has come looking for him either, so he is now available for adoption. He is a sweet high-energy dog that loves to play, and he will show anyone how much fun he can be when they come to visit. He will need an active family, and some children to play with him would be a bonus. He loves to run, so if anyone wants a jogging partner, come give him a visit. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and micro-chipped. Information and paperwork can be provided upon adoption, which is $75.

Anyone interested in meeting Hamilton may call Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control to set up an appointment at 615-773-5533 or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter on Industrial Drive.