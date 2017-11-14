Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets at Veterans Museum

Wilson County Veterans Services officer Michael McPherson told the club about the work that went into making the museum a reality since he took over the position.

“I came here in January, and this place was completely gutted,” said McPherson. “One of the things they asked me when I was going for this job was ‘what do you want this museum to represent?’ I said, ‘I want it to tell stories. I don’t want anybody’s story to be forgotten.’ If you look out here in the plaza, you’ll see what we created called the Wilson County Veterans Hall of Fame, so I think I’m meeting that demand that I promised.”

McPherson invited members of the club to tour the facility after the meeting and see all of the Wilson County history included there before Col. Jim Henderson introduced Wilson County Archives director Linda Grandstaff to talk about the work Wilson County Archives put into the museum.

“We brought all the items up here, and I had the volunteers from the Vietnam Veterans of America help me, we had tables three deep all the way to the back,” said Grandstaff. “We wanted to represent all of the different wars and all of the different people we could represent from our county, but this has been one rewarding project that I’ve worked on, and I hope that you really enjoy what you see here.”

The Wilson County Veterans Museum is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and entry is free. For more information, visit wilsoncountytn.gov/departments/veteran-s-services.