7 great things to do this weekend in Wilson County

• The Dancing Lights of Christmas, formerly found at Jellystone Park is Nashville, will officially open Friday at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The 30-minute show is $25 per vehicle, including church vans and buses, and $50 for commercial vehicles. All major credit cards will be accepted.

• The Mt. Juliet Lions Club will present Lions’ Night on Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant. The restaurant will donate a portion of the night’s receipts to the club, and a silent auction will be set up with the club accepting donations. The Elderberrys, an entertainment group led by Lions Club member Steve Myatt, will entertain diners while they eat and shop at the silent auction. Performers expected to be at the event will be Lion Sue Ann Busby, Melanie Chapman, Steve Dobson, Sandy Evans, Bill Manley, Don Price, Tim Stephenson and Myatt.

• The Cirque Italia water circus will make its return to Lebanon on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. in the white-and-blue big-top tent at the Lebanon Outlet Marketplace at 1 Outlet Village Blvd. near the Nike Clearance Store. Tickets are beween $10-$50, depending on availability and offers one free child admission with each full-priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. Call 941-704-8572 to find out the promo code. The box office opened Tuesday and will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on non-show days and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets may also be purchased at cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

• The first Tennessee Turkey Games and 5K – 1-mile Costume Fun Run will be Saturday at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. A portion of the proceeds from the games will benefit the Special Olympics of Tennessee. Starting at 7:30 a.m., there will be a costume fun run, where the best turkey-dressed runner will win a cash prize. At 8 a.m., the turkey events will be held, including the frozen turkey toss, frozen turkey sprint, frozen turkey team relay and frozen turkey lift. For more information, email info@tnfamilyfitnessgames.com or call 615-541-9857 or Melody Engle at 615-518-0317.

• The Pumpkin Pie K will be Saturday, from 8-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It will feature a 3.14-mile run, walk or stroll on a rarely seen trail, scratch-and-sniff T-shirt, swag bag, a fresh slice of pumpkin pie after the race and other refreshments and a deejay dance party. Registration is $25 for adults and $12 for children younger than 12 years old. Register at pumpkinpiek.com.

• Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, with two sessions at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Children and their families can enjoy a festive morning at the ticketed event. Breakfast with Santa will include breakfast from Wildberry Café and Catering, and parents can bring their cameras to take free photos of their children with Santa. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at wilsonlivingmagazine.com. Each breakfast has a limit of 60 people.

• Volunteers are encouraged to help Long Hunter State Park expand the Jones Mill Mountain Bike Trail on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and dress in layers and bring water, snacks and work gloves. Tools will be provided. The group will meet at Jones Mill parking lot on Barnett Road.