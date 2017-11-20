Prospect joins Newman’s Own Foundation $500K Holiday Challenge

Organizations will compete for $500,000 in prize money. Prospect joined the challenge on CrowdRise to raise money to support individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wilson, DeKalb and Smith counties.

For the past 50 years, Prospect has been a leader in Wilson, DeKalb and Smith counties for support services to individuals in who have disabilities. The challenge will provide a foundation for the organization to propel it into the next 50 years of service.

Funds raised as a part of the challenge will help meet the needs of individuals who have disabilities through providing individualized support services through Prospect’s core programs, early intervention, residential services, home support services, day services and supported employment. The programs provide encouragement and support to about 300 families per year.

“The Newman’s Own Foundation Challenge is a great opportunity for Prospect, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” said Audria Frattini, executive director of Prospect. “Not only is it a chance to bring Prospect’s successes to a national audience, it’s also a chance to improve the lives of the individuals we support.”

The Newman’s Own Foundation $500,000 Holiday Challenge will launch on CrowdRise on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and will conclude Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. There are 10 grand prizes up for grabs, and the team that raises the most online winning $150,000 and 10th place winning $2,500. On #GivingTuesday an additional $85,000 will be awarded to the top three charities. Plus, weekly bonus challenges will enable charities to win up to another $115,000.

To help Prospect win the Newman’s Own Foundation $500,000 Holiday Challenge, visit crowdrise.com/prospect1.

Newman’s Own Foundation is celebrating 35 years of giving and $500 million to thousands of charities, helping millions of people. As Paul Newman would say, “giving back is just the right thing to do.”

The late actor Paul Newman founded Newman’s Own Foundation to continue his philanthropic legacy and help make the world a better place. The foundation turns all net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman’s Own food and beverage products into charitable donations. For more information, visit newmansownfoundation.org.

CrowdRise is the world’s largest crowdfunding platform dedicated exclusively to charitable fundraising. Used by millions of individuals, tens of thousands of charities, hundreds of companies and many of the most famous artists and athletes in the world, CrowdRise enables people to creatively leverage their resources and networks to unlock the power of the crowd to support positive social missions and create massive impact.

Founded by actor Edward Norton, film producer Shauna Robertson and Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe, CrowdRise has conceived, implemented and powered campaigns that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to date. For more information visit crowdrise.com. In January, CrowdRise merged with GoFundMe to offer both people and organizations the best fundraising tools for any cause they care passionately about.