Historic Lebanon announces 10th annual Historic Places Tour

Tour tickets are $10 in advance and are available at the Historic Lebanon Office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber office at 149 Public Square. Tickets will also be available the night of the tour for $12 at 104 E. Main St. and any of the tour locations.

The tour is self-guided, and participants may start at any of the sites. Locations are listed on the back of advance tickets and at historiclebanon.com.

This year’s tour includes eight sites, 126 Greenlawn Drive, 316 W. Main St., 218 S. Tarver Ave., 108 E. Main St., 135 N. Hatton Ave., 233 W. Main St., 106 N. College St. and 104 E. Main St.

“By shining a light on these local treasures, Historic Lebanon hopes to increase awareness of Lebanon’s history and stress the importance of local preservation efforts,” said Historic Lebanon executive director Kim Parks.

Sponsors for the event include Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, C. Tracey Parks Law Office, Main Street Property Management, THW/Westfield Insurance, Thackston Family Foundation, Wilson Bank & Trust, the city of Lebanon and CedarStone Bank.

For more information, call Parks at 615-547-9795 or visit historiclebanon.com.