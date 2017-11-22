Country star surprises Lebanon fan, delivers meals

Michael Carr was overjoyed with emotion when he answered the knock of Brooks House director Liz Reese and noticed his favorite country singer was outside his front door.

Carr said he fell on hard times due to certain circumstances beyond his control, but meeting Lawrence made his Thanksgiving memorial.

“I just can’t believe this,” Carr said. “This right here gives me hope. What a great man. This is unbelievable.”

Lawrence delivered more than 100 Thanksgiving meals throughout the community in an effort with Brooks House and other local groups.

The effort aligns with Lawrence’s Mission Possible Turkey Fry, which drew community members together in Nashville on Tuesday to fry more than 500 turkeys for those in need.

The effort included a concert for the third year, which raised more than $140,000 last year. Mission Possible grew from Lawrence’s annual tradition of frying turkeys for his family, friends and some church members.

“It was just as easy to do 12, 15 or whatever. I’d set two or three fryers up and if people wanted their turkey fried, I’d just cook for several people and deliver them Thanksgiving morning,” he said. “We had no idea it would turn into something this big. The first year we did it, we took our own personal fryers, and people from the church donated propane tanks, and we did about 50 turkeys that first year.”

Lawrence said the effort with Reese and Brooks House allows him to spend time with his children and reach more families.

“We started this extra day so we could spend time with our kids and teach them how to give back. We met [Brooks House director Liz Reese] and just fell in love with her and the work she does,” said Lawrence, who said he loved Reese’s commitment to the community. “She has her pulse on what’s going on she knew where people were living.”