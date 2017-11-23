Unexpected Christmas event to welcome comedian Jonnie W. and YouTube’s Cimorelli

This year’s event will also feature traditional Christmas carols, twists on holiday classics and a children’s area with games and treats.

Unexpected Christmas has gained popularity for its family friendly activities, festive music and surprises throughout the night. Past unexpected gifts include adoption fee assistance for five families, donations to two local schools, baby supplies and groceries to a refugee family and more. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with pre-show activities. The show will begin at 6 p.m.

“Unexpected Christmas has come to mean so much to our community. Being able to bless others through song, humor and some surprises is part of the magic of the season,” said Poly Rouse, senior pastor of Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. “Our team has been able to accomplish that with this event. Our hope is that everyone who comes to Unexpected Christmas will feel God’s love as we celebrate the most joyous season.”

Cimorelli is an a capella singing group comprised of six sisters from Sacramento, California. Since 2015, they have released three full-length albums, surpassed 3.8 million YouTube subscribers and amassed almost 1 billion views on their videos. They are now on tour around the world.

Jonnie W. blends his musical and vocal skills with stand-up humor for an off-beat comedic experience. He has been featured on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, iHeart Radio and TBN Networks.

Tickets to Unexpected Christmas are $5 and may be purchased at unexpectedchristmas.com.

Hermitage Hills Baptist Church began in 1956 as a small group of 53 people. More than 60 years later, the church has grown into a congregation of more than 1,000 and two campuses that represent the rich diversity of its community. At each campus, attendees experience useful teaching and lively music and encounter people who make everyone of all ages feel welcome. The vision of Hermitage Hills is to experience life change through Jesus Christ. For more information, visit hermitagehills.com.