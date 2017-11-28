Encore Theatre Co. to hold open auditions for first show of 2018 season

Auditions will be Dec. 3-4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and performance dates will be Jan 19-21 and Jan. 26-28.

Auditions will be at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet and will consist of cold readings from the script. Resume and headshots will be helpful and appreciated, but not required.

Roles will be available for two women and five men. The playing ages for the characters are flexible. The show takes place in Worcestershire, England. Therefore, English accents are necessary except for the role of Anatole, who is French, so a passable French accent is required.

Characters will include:

• Bertram “Bertie” Wilberfore Wooster – the hapless hero. He’s endowed with a handsome fortune and a limited brain.

• Jeeves – Bertie’s valet and, in Bertie’s words, “one of the wonders of the world.”

• Dahlia Travers – Bertie’s aunt and a fearless soul. She alone, among Bertie’s gaggle of aunts, appears rather fond of Bertie, despite referring to him as “young blot” and “idiot nephew.” She publishes Milady’s Boudoir, a women’s newspaper.

• Thomas Portarlington Travers – Dahlia’s husband. Tends to become apoplectic on the subject of taxes, but is kept in tranquil spirits by the superb meals dished up by his chef, Anatole.

• Augustus “Gussie” Fink-Nottle – a teetotaler bachelor pal of Bertie’s who has, “a face like a fish,” according to Bertie. Gussie wears horn-rimmed spectacles and is a noted newt fancier.

• Madeline Basset – a pretty girl, as Bertie says, “in a droopy, saucer-eyed way.” Her conversation tends to revolve around elves, gnomes, flowers and small furry creatures.

• Anatole – highly skilled, highly temperamental French chef employed by Dahlia Travers. He’s often referred to as “God’s gift to the gastric juices.” He speaks limited English and threatens violence at the least hint of culinary criticism.

The peaceful English countryside may never be the same after Bertie Wooster and his unflappable valet, Jeeves, pay a visit. What starts as a plan to pair tongue-tied, amphibian-loving Augustus Fink-Nottle and fanciful, poetry-loving Madeline Basset quickly goes awry. Soon, Bertie is fending off Madeline’s amorous advances, reluctantly participating in an attempted burglary and fleeing attacks from a homicidal French chef. With the stakes this high, the solution must lie with the one and only Jeeves.

Now in its 11th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.