Edmonds to headline Tennessee Christian Chamber event

When Edmonds was 14 months old, an abuser held his face to an electric heater, resulting in third-degree burns and scarring to his face.

He had numerous surgeries on his face. He endured the abuse and the taunting of schoolmates and, as a result, turned to substances and alcohol to cope until he decided to live life as a survivor rather than a victim.

Edmonds founded the Keith Edmonds Foundation, which exists to empower child abuse victims through various programs and initiatives, including Camp Confidence and Backpack of Love.

The backpack program would supply children with essentials and goodie items when removed from an abusive environment. The Keith Edmonds Foundation would have backpacks ready to give to the children. The Department of Children’s Services would call the foundation and a member of the foundation would immediately take the backpack to the child’s location

The event will take place from 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost for the event prior to Dec. 7 is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. The event is $35 the day of the event.

Fairview Church is at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Limited seats are available for the event, and tickets and more information are available at tnchristianchamber.org.