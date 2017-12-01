Local author inspired by Sherry’s Run work

One year later, he has much to celebrate, but it was a challenging 12 months.

Ashworth experienced persistent, but routine, symptoms like coughing and fatigue for some time. For a while, he passed them off as the effects of aging or stress, so when he received the diagnosis of chronic lymphoblastic leukemia, he was shocked and began thinking about his family and business.

“When you hear something like that, you immediately start asking, ‘What are my chances?’” said Ashworth.

The prognosis was not good, and the best his doctor would say was, “Let’s just try to hold this thing off.” Chemotherapy treatments were ordered once a month, but Ashworth was surprised at how good he felt.

“I was never really down from the treatment,” Ashworth said. “I felt so blessed and almost a little guilty. ‘Should I be more sick than this?’ I thought.”

Though Ashworth felt well enough to work throughout most of his illness, the medical bills began piling up, and as a small business owner, the cost of health insurance was overwhelming. This is where Sherry’s Run, a local grassroots nonprofit, was able to step in and relieve that financial burden.

“I don’t know where I would be without Sherry’s Run...possibly bankrupt,” said Ashworth.

Last summer, he completed his treatments and was amazed to hear his doctor say the word he had prayed for – remission.

“But, God has something for me to do,” says Ashworth.

And he is certainly doing it. In September, Ashworth volunteered as a photographer for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K. In December, he will again volunteer his services at a special breakfast with Santa event held by Sherry’s Run for patient families with young children.

Ashworth’s gifts do not stop there. He is also in the process of publishing his seventh book, “No Snow Days,” from which he will donate a portion of proceeds to Sherry’s Run.

“My objective is to use the talents God has given me and pay it forward,” he said. “I don’t know where I would be without Sherry’s Run, so now I want to help be that help for others.”

“Al’s story is a beautiful picture of the way Sherry’s Run blesses this community. Over and over again, we get to see our patients and their families get behind this ministry and find ways to bless others. What an awesome thing to be a part of,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance coordinator for Sherry’s Run.

Anyone with plans for end-of-year giving may consider partnering with Sherry’s Run to provide hope to neighbors, like Ashworth, who battle cancer. To make an end-of-year gift, visit sherryrun.org or mail a check to P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.