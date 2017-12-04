Kiwanis Club learns about Wedge Oak Farm

The land that currently serves Wedge Oak Farm was bought in 1904. Overton said following the purchase, her great-grandmother, Ida New Turner, named it Wedge Oak Farm.

Overton made her way to the farm from New York City in 2008 and decided to try her hand at farming. She said she added different crops and animals to the farm over the years.

Currently, Wedge Oak Farm raises hens, meat broilers, turkeys, guineas, meat duck, laying ducks and occasionally beef.

Overton said the farm also uses community-supported agriculture, which allows members to have a seasonal commitment from the farm for food.

Wedge Oak Farm products are also available online markets and stores, including Stones River Market, Fresh Harvest, Marche Artisan Food, Richland Park Farmers Market and East Nashville Farmers Market.

Overton said the farm’s handful of staff helped the group get involved in the community like other small businesses in the area.

“It’s really, at least for us, trying to involve the community and bring people to the farm to see the value of it,” Overton said. “The goal being that piece of property doesn’t get subdivided and sold off in lots. My goal is to make it a viable business that stays in the shape and form that it’s been in for the last 100-plus years.”

Products are also available through direct sale by appointment and scheduled delivery.

For more information, call Overton at 615-766-3773 or email her at wedgeoak@gmail.com.