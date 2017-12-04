Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

They call her Pixie, which probably makes someone think of a mischievous little spirit who likes to cause a ruckus. That’s not her right now, but, with someone’s help, she thinks it could be one day. Most of her experience with humans has been at New Leash on Life. They’re a bit of a mystery to her, so she’s looking for someone who understands her and is willing to give her time to adjust.

The staff and volunteers have been really good about spending time with her, and she’s actually getting more comfortable with them.

Pixie used to greet someone with a hiss, but now when she’s picked up, she will likely melt in for comfort. She has even started giving nose nudges. She just needs time and a special person who will give that to her.

Born in August 2016, Pixie is still just a baby, so with time, patience and love, she just needs the opportunity to be a special companion for a special person. Pixie is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Thanks to a sponsor, all cat and kitten adoption fees were reduced for November.

Anyone who is that special person that Pixie has been looking for may come by the animal shelter in Lebanon and meet her soon.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Velcro, Pixie and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Miss Frost. Doesn’t that big fluffy face deserve to be smooshed in someone’s hands? Well, it’s doubtful Frost would mind a bit. This is a great Pyrenees – almost 100 pounds and about 3 years old. She is spayed, current on shots and heartworm negative. Frost is calm and easy-going. She came to the shelter a bit matted but has enjoyed her grooming and bath. She gets along with other dogs but usually sits on the sidelines at playtime and enjoys the role of a spectator. Frost ignores the office cats and meets visitors gently and calmly. For information on the sweet fluffy mountain, call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Punkin time in Tennessee, and here is Miss Punkin to say hello to all. The sweet hound-beagle mix is only 34 pounds and 2 years old, so a good size for any home. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and will be micro-chipped for adoption. Punkin is happy to meet all dogs, plays well with them and calmly approaches visitors to say hello. She is a pretty tri-color and has good inside manners. Punkin is looking for a patch to call home. For information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Diamond is a young pit mix that was saved by a concerned citizen from an abusive owner. She wanted to keep her but realized it wasn’t going to work out and surrendered her to us so that she would be safe. She has had a rough life and experienced abuse firsthand, but it wouldn’t be known from her personality. She is one of the model examples of how a misunderstood breed can suffer at human hands and still not hold it against us. She is timid and currently scared, but when animal control officers and volunteers spend time, her true colors can be seen. In a home where she is loved and cared for, she will make a devoted and loving family member. The sweet girl loves to play ball, knows commands and even some tricks like how to shake and give high fives.

Diamond is spayed and up-to-date on all her vaccinations. She will need to be the only female dog in the family. She will require a bully breed application to ensure she goes to the proper home. Her adoption fee is $75.

Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week at the facility at 115 Industrial Drive.