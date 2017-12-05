Christmas events set for the weekend

Mt. Juliet, Watertown and Possumtown will hold Christmas parades Saturday, while other events in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will look to help people get into the Christmas spirit.

• The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will start at 11 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road. The theme will be “Christmas in a galaxy far, far away.”

Princess Leah will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

Parade staging will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m., followed by float judging at 10 a.m. and holiday races at 10:55 a.m.

The TDS Mt. Juliet Holiday Half Marathon and 5K run will enter its fourth year. Participants are free to wear festive attire and will receive a long-sleeve shirt, post race meal and finisher medals for both race distances.

• The Watertown Christmas parade will also take place Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Entrants in the parade will gather at Round Lick Baptist Church at 1 p.m., and a judging of floats and entries will be held before the parade officially starts.

The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at Optix Watertown on East Main Street.

All entries must be received no later than Friday at noon to be included in the parade. There is $25 entry fee for businesses, politicians or any group that plans to represent a business or politician.

There is no entry fee for nonprofits, individuals, churches or youth groups.

For more information, call Tim Dowd at 702-245-0702 or the Watertown Chamber of Commerce at 615-237-0270.

• The Possumtown Christmas parade will start at 1 p.m. in front of Friendship Christian School.

Possumtown Outreach plans to carry items to families in need in and around Sneedville in Hancock County, which has the lowest median income per household of any county in Tennessee.

A tractor-trailer will be parked in downtown Possumtown, across from Friendship Christian School on Coles Ferry Pike, through Dec. 19. Donations may be dropped off anytime directly at the trailer during daylight hours.

Items needed this year include non-perishable food, winter coats and sanitary items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.

Anyone who needs assistance with a donation may call McFarland at 615-330-8474.

• Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square will be Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. It will feature food trucks, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, carriage rides, a family photo holiday booth, live Christmas music, a performance by the cast of “Annie the Musical,” an outdoor movie, hair tinsel, hot chocolate, market vendors in the Arcade and shopping.

• Cooks United Methodist Church will hold its Breakfast with Santa event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.