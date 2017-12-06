Lebanon Senior Citizens Center holds ribbon cutting for expansion

The event allowed the public to see the renovations that started in May, funded by citizens and a Lebanon City Council donation.

Two new rooms and bathrooms were added in the renovations and the size of the kitchen doubled. It’s the third time since the center’s founding in 1979 that the building has had work done on it.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the last renovation to the facility took place about 10 years ago. The latest expansion project added about 3,400 square feet to the current 11,000-square-feet building.

The expansion included two large rooms, an expanded kitchen and new bathrooms for the center.

“Over the last 38 years, you know, it kind of started out small, but it’s such a community thing and just such a good feel,” said Lebanon Senior Citizens Center director Patti Watts. “We just didn’t have enough room for everybody and all the things that we needed. So, when we looked at this, the kitchen doubled in size, and we gained two new rooms again.

The council awarded the project to Steed Brothers for $600,000, and the center was able to raise a portion of the costs through donations, grants and other resources.

The center received $46,694 from the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation last year for the first Give65 event, a 65-hour online giving event to help nonprofit organizations that serve seniors raise funds.

Pam Wright also donated $100,000 to the center last year in honor of her mother, Esther Alsup, a longtime center member.

The council also agreed to use $400,000 from the issuance, sale and payment of water-sewer capital outlay notes for the center’s expansion.

Activities at the center include exercise classes, educational programs, corn hole, shuffleboard, Bible study and more.

“Everybody has given from the heart,” said Watts. “Anywhere from $100,000 down to maybe just $20, $25, but they gave what they could. They wanted to be a part of this, and they are a part of this.”