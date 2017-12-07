Encore Theatre to bring humor for the holidays

A comedy for the entire family, the play will be directed by James Bealor. The show will run weekends from Dec. 8-17. Friday and Saturday performances will start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. The theatre will open 30 minutes before show time.

The story asks the questions, What if the three wise men weren’t really all that wise? What if they were just three ordinary guys, avoiding conflicts at home, who happened upon the greatest story ever told?

Set the entire story in modern-day America, sprinkle in a little redneck humor and it’s “A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas.” Bill, Dave and Jimmy have had it with their women. Even though it’s Christmas Eve and tradition dictates they should be home drinking hot cocoa and singing carols, the boys decide to hightail it into the mountains for a little hunting and a lot of beer.

The protest does nothing to improve the mood of the women back in town. Lou runs Lou’s Diner. She and Bill have tried unsuccessfully to have a baby. Barbie Jo, Lou’s head waitress, is married to Dave, and they have children, but Dave’s not interested in family this year. Darlene, the most beautiful girl in three counties, is dating Jimmy, but while she’s ready to settle down, Jimmy can’t stand the idea of “commitment.” It’s going to take a Christmas miracle to get these redneck families back together. Thank God one just came to town.

Tickets are on sale at encore-theatre-company.org or ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

About to begin its 11th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.