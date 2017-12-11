Brooks House featured on ‘Ring of Faith’

Leeann and Anthony Cooper host the show, and the couple’s ministry, Ring of Faith Ministries, chooses a Christmas outreach each December. They chose the Brooks House this year. The ministry held a Christmas party for Brooks House women and children Dec. 2.

The party, called Home Cooked Christmas, was held the home of Thompson Electric owners Jon and Chrys Thompson. The group provided home-cooked meals, presents and more.

Leeann Cooper said while the women listened to the live taping, children painted wood ornaments, decorated cupcakes and received Christmas gifts.

“This is why we do what we do. I don't think it could have gone any better. To see the women smiling, laughing and feeling at home made everything worth it,” she said.

Cooper said other donors for the event included Publix, Kroger, Hutchison Construction, Dawna LoPiccolo, Angel Thompson and Cedar Creek Sports Center.

People can also help continue the Brooks House mission to help women and children in need of temporary housing by making donations for a chance to win $500 in holiday décor.

People can take Brooks House holiday wish list items to Sunshine Flowers through Friday for a chance to win a custom-designed wreath valued at $175 or a Christmas arrangement valued at $325.

Wish-list items include bleach, Lysol spray, body lotion, body wash, socks and underwear for ladies and children, laundry detergent, plastic spoons and forks, paper plates and cups.