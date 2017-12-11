Leslie honored as distinguished veteran

Pody presented retired Sgt. William A. Leslie with an American flag, and Greer presented him with a certificate of appreciation.

“The citizens in Wilson County Tennessee and across the United States of America are so thankful to William A. Leslie and all of our veterans for their service and sacrifice for our beloved country,” Pody said. “We are eternally grateful to them for their actions while promoting and preserving our freedom and the American way of life.”

Leslie was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955-59, attaining the rank of corporal. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1961-64, attaining the rank of sergeant.

Leslie and his family spent three years as prisoners in a Japanese internment camp in the Philippines during World War II, and the Wilson County Veterans Museum has a special section dedicated to Leslie’s time in the camp.

Leslie and his family lived in Manila where his father, Howard, worked when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened. Just a few hours after the family received news of the attack, the Japanese bombed Manila, as well.

“Gen. [Douglas] Macarthur declared Manila an open city on Dec. 26, 1941,” said Leslie. “Just about a week later, Gen. Masaharu Homma marched into Manila, and that’s when they took us prisoner.”

Leslie was 4 years old when his family was taken. He and his family spent three years in the prison. Toward the end, the prisoners began to suspect the Japanese soldiers were going to kill them before they could be rescued to prevent the American soldiers from learning about the conditions inside the camps.

On Feb. 3, 1945, an American tank burst through the gates on Santo Tomas, with others behind it. Leslie, his family and the other 4,000 prisoners were liberated.