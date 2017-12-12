St. Jude breaks ground on second Mt. Juliet Dream Home

Tickets for the home will be available in the spring, with the giveaway set for June.

The giveaway, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will give people the chance to win several prizes, including a home valued at $450,000, by buying a $100 raffle ticket.

Only a limited amount of tickets will be available, and all proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit St. Jude and its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

This year’s program is possible because of several sponsors, including WZTV Fox 17, Signature Homes, the BIG 98, Two Rivers Ford, Ashley Homestore, Wilson Bank & Trust and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and others.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $383 million. All funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Earlier this year, Alyssa Manfredi, of Hermitage, won a home in Mt. Juliet through the St. Jude Dream Home program.

“They said the house was in Mt. Juliet, and when we first moved from Pennsylvania three years ago, Mt. Juliet is where we really wanted to live,” Alyssa Manfredi said. “So I figured it would be good way to support St. Jude.”

For more information, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home.html.