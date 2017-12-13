Christmas Eve store hours released for major stores

According to a recent offers.com survey, 40 percent of holiday shoppers will be shopping on Christmas Eve.

Procrastinators may still have time to order gifts online – many retailers guarantee Christmas delivery for express shipping orders as late as Dec. 22. Last-minute shoppers also have the option of hitting the stores, with many major retailers staying open later Dec. 23 and for limited hours Christmas Eve.

To help shoppers out with any shopping they have left in the days leading up to Christmas, offers.com released the store hours of major retailers for Dec. 23-24. Hours may vary locally, so check the local store’s individual opening and closing time before heading out to shop.

Some major stores and Dec. 23-24 hours include:

• Apple Store will be open Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Barnes and Noble will be open Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Bealls will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

• Bed Bath & Beyondwill be open regular store hours both days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Belk will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Best Buy will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Costco will be open Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods will be open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Dillard’s will be open Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Gap will be open Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• GameStop will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

• H&Mwill be open both days from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Hobby Lobby will be open Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and closed Christmas Eve.

• JCPenney will be open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Kmart will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. or midnight, depending on the store.

• Kohl’s will be open Dec. 23 for 24 hours and Christmas Eve from noon until 6 p.m.

• Macy’s will be open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Office Depot and OfficeMax will be open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Old Navy will be open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

• Sam’s Club will be open Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Sears will be open Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Christmas Eve from9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Stein Mart will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Target will be open Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. until midnight and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the store.

• Toys R Us will be open Dec. 23 for 24 hours and Christmas Eve from noon until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on the store.

• Tractor Supply Co. will be open Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Walmart will be open Dec. 23 during regular store hours, which varies by location, and will close Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

Keep in mind that store hours vary nationally. Use this as a guide, and contact the local retailer for specific hours before heading out to shop.