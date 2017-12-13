Police, community help out children with Christmas 4 Kids

Members of the lodge took 24 less fortunate children shopping at Walmart with money raised through fundraisers and donations.

The lodge had a budget of about $150 per child, but as lodge president David Willmore said, they always spend a little more.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years; we always go over,” said Willmore. “You know, when you got a kid, and they’re picking clothes out, and they say, ‘my mom needs a hat,’ or, ‘my mom needs gloves;’ when you see those kids saying that, that means a lot, and you can tell those kids are really appreciative of what little that we’re able to help.”

According to Willmore, school resource officers talk with teachers at each school in Lebanon and Watertown to find out which children are in need. This year, students from every school in the two cities participated. Mt. Juliet police officers hold a similar event for children in Mt. Juliet.

Officers with the lodge took the children shopping Tuesday night with a focus on making sure they had enough clothes. Four Seasons Coach Leasing donated a charter bus and a driver to take the officers and children to Walmart.

“We talk to their guardians before we take them out,” said Willmore. “They usually tell us what the kids’ needs are. If they need pants or shirts or gloves, it’s usually pants. Sometimes we have kids wearing the same two to three pairs of pants everyday with holes in their shoes. That’s really unacceptable. When we see that happening, we as a community need to step up and do something.”

The lodge held a fundraiser golf tournament in October, where teams competed for a cash prize. Bates’ Ford even donated a truck for the event that was placed on the fourth hole. Anybody who got a hole-in-one would win the truck. Nobody did, so the truck was taken back to the lot.

The winning team at the event was the representatives of Bates’ Ford, and they donated their prize money back to the Christmas 4 Kids program.

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office had a team, and they got second, and they donated their money back, too,” said Willmore. “It went on down the line like that, and every team that we had donated their money back to us.”

The Music City Mopar Club donated $1,000 for the event, and several other Wilson County citizens stepped up to help out, as well.

“Danny Tidwell donated $500 just this morning,” said Willmore. “We had an anonymous shopper – they didn’t want their name mentioned – in Walmart while we were there donate $100, and Jennifer Joyce and Joyce Jameson, the managers at Walmart, gave us two $50 gift cards and, of course, goodie bags for all the kids. So we’re super grateful to them.”