Mt. Juliet No. 8, Lebanon No. 17 in Tennessee’s safest cities

Mt. Juliet was ranked No. 8 with an overall safety score of 82.32 and Lebanon was No. 17 with a score of 69.37.

Safehome.org put the list together using a variety of data sources and combination of the FBI’s latest report of how many and what types of crimes occurred, crime trends and other data points like law enforcement officer ratio, demographics, population density, unemployment rate, income, education level, etc.

With a population of about 30,000 each, Lebanon had 250 violent crimes in the last year and 1,030 property crimes. Mt. Juliet had 51 violent crimes and 584 property crimes.

The full list of the safest cities in Tennessee may be found at safehome.org/safest-cities/tn.