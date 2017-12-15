Possumtown Outreach fills up early

“Due to the overwhelming and generous support of our community, we are closing our trailers early because they are completely full. What a great problem to have. We thank everyone for their support of the people of Tennessee’s Appalachian region,” organizer Jerry McFarland said.

McFarland said a load left this week for the region and another semi trailer and smaller trailers filled with more food, toys, clothing, mattresses and hygiene items will leave next week.

Last year, the group was able to give to 262 households, from families of six or more to elderly shut-ins, about a month’s worth of healthy food.

Possumtown Outreach is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization, and McFarland said monetary donations would be put to use to feed the maximum amount of people for the longest period of time.