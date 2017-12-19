Wilson County Fair wins awards

The Wilson County Fair received 16 awards in four categories, including agriculture, competitive, communications and sponsorship.

Winners were selected from the IAFE membership, which has more than 1,700 members from around the world.

In agriculture, the Wilson County Fair won in the agriculture program or exhibit category for the Sunflower Patch. It placed third each in agriculture programs video for the Wilson County Fair 2017 Beef Show and agriculture event program area beautification for Hometown USA and main hall displays in the Expo Center.

In the competitive category, the Wilson County Fair won the competitive exhibit display method and/or prop category for its new freestanding quilt racks; the use of a theme in a single class or contest category for its stained glass competition; the use of a single theme throughout multiple divisions for its “The Year of the Sunflower” and “Here Comes the Fun;” and the single photo of a general display category for its Gardener Guild display in the flower show.

The fair placed second in the new single class of competitive exhibits category for its school exhibits and the special contest category for its Smoky Mountain Christmas ornament competition. The fair placed third in the create it on the spot contest category for its Lego contest; the new or unique contest to attract competitive exhibitors for its yard and garden art competition; and the non-fair contest or activity for its read and win program.

In communications, the Wilson County Fair won the commemorative poster category, placed second in the promotional or advertising poster category and placed third in the black-and-white newspaper ad category.

In sponsorship, The Wilson County Fair placed third in the sponsorship continuity category.

More than 50 industry professionals judged 1,396 entries, and awards were presented during the 127th annual IAFE Convention in November in Las Vegas.