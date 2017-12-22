Historic Granville honors its volunteers

The volunteer group began in 1999 with the Granville Museum, and Historic Granville has grown due to the dedication of the family of volunteers who operate Historic Granville.

Special awards were given to several volunteers. Minnie Clemons, who volunteers with the Scarecrow Festival, was given the above and beyond award. Patsy Yates was given the outstanding longtime volunteer award. Brenda Denney was given the Christmas decorating award. Bill Green was given the first-place award for the Granville Christmas parade. Dara and Louis Kell were given the homestead new volunteer award. David Poarch and Christy Trott, who volunteer with the Scarecrow Festival, were each given above and beyond awards. Nancy Stigler, who volunteers with the Scarecrow Festival, was also given an above and beyond award. Lisa Huff, who volunteers at the Sutton Store, was given a new volunteer award. Marie Neeley was given an outstanding volunteer award.

A new volunteer campaign is currently underway at Granville for the New Year. Each person volunteers once a month, and anyone interested may contact Brenda Curtis or Randall Clemons at 931-653-4151.