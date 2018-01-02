Local theatre troupe announces 2018 season

“Singing in the Rain” will take place in March, and the performers are in the process to learn the steps during choreography sessions.

For those who attend the rehearsals, they will see one thing that stands out. The group gathers in prayer and a pep talk by Audience of One founder Angie Dee.

She said God is important in each segment of the group’s performances.

“Acting and storytelling is the most courageous thing a human can do,” Dee said. ‘We’re telling the story of people. We’re telling the story of what we all go through. It’s so easy to disassociate in this world. We become less and less of our true person, our true selves. Theatre takes all of that away. Theatre takes all of the disassociates away. It teaches us to be present with each other, how to be real and how to truly tell the human story from a place of truth and love.”

Audience of One’s 2018 season will begin with “Singing in the Rain.” Dee said the actors have grown in their talents since the group’s first show in 2015, “Into the Woods.” Dee will serve as director of “Singing in the Rain.”

“This season is going to be outstanding,” she said. “We’re talking a great big risk with ‘Singing in the Rain,’ because all of the greats have done the show. The actors are ready for the show.”

Rebecca Poole teaches the actors ballet and jazz dances. Katharine Boettcher teaches them tap moves. Jenny Youngman is the music director for the show.

“Singing in the Rain” will take place March 1-4. There are two performances March 3, so there will be five shows, she said.

“Get your tickets early, because we’re going to fill the seats every night,” Dee said.

After “Singing in the Rain,” the troupe will perform “Little Women, the Musical,” she said. That will take place April 18-22.

“It’s a totally different show with beautiful music,” she said. “Strong drama, with a great heartfelt message. Of course, this is a Broadway musical, so the music is great.”

Following “Little Women,” will be “Seussical Junior,” she said.

Then, auditions will begin May 4 for “Seussical Junior,” which is Audience of One’s annual show for younger actors. The performances will take place June 28-30.

The second week of May, Audience of One will produce its big show, “West Side Story.” The performances are July 19-22, July 26 and July 28.

The troupe will perform a Mystery Murder Dinner Theatre for Halloween, she said.

“We’re going to act out a story, and then everyone will be seated for dinner,” she said. “And then the audience will decide who did it and interact with the actors for an hour or so. It’s going to be a fun night.”

If it’s successful, the group might do one night every month or so.

Their Christmas show is not decided yet.

“We may do a junior show and then do a small show,” she said. “We might do ‘She Loves Me.’ That’s one of my faves. I’m praying about it. Or we can do a big show like we’ve done in the past. ‘White Christmas’ is the leading show right now.”

Audience of One made its debut at the Capitol Theatre in 2015. Since then, it produced “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” among other musicals. It always has strong auditions and great shows, Dee said.

She said when she moved to Mt. Juliet, her husband drove her through Lebanon.

“When we got to the square, something stirred inside of me,” she said. “It was surreal. I felt at home. Now, the Capitol Theatre and the historic town square is truly my home. God placed that in my heart 20 years ago.”

Dee said picking her shows is not always easy.

“I pray” she said. “I look around, and I say, ‘what is my group’s strength? What are these guys leaning toward?’ Some of these kids have been taking private dance lessons for a while. They have really worked on being a triple threat.”

She said she “saw some things,” at the showstoppers class the group taught.

“We brought some amazing people in, and they all got to work really, really hard. They really rose to the occasion. It’s good to see. You ask them [to be at a certain level, they’ll reach higher]. They reach whatever you ask them to do. I saw the professionalism they could do, and I thought, ‘they’re ready.’ We can do a show they’ve been asking for in a while, and they’re ready for it.’”

For tickets and information, visit capitoltheatretn.com. For Audience of One information, visit audienceofoneproduction.com.