Santa comes for Sherry’s Run patients

That thought is what inspired the Sherry’s Run staff, board and volunteers to hold a special Breakfast With Santa event for patients with children.

The event was a success with more than 100 in attendance. The beautiful Tuckers Gap Event Center provided the atmosphere for the morning. Santa came all the way from the North Pole to take pictures with the children. There were games, crafts, storytime and, of course, a pancake breakfast.

Every child went home with a special stocking – stuffed by friends at the Pavilion senior living facility with items donated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. And several families went home with large door prize baskets filled by generous sponsors.

“The mission of Sherry’s Run includes so much more than just financial support,” said executive board member Kevin Bass. “It is about providing hope and walking alongside our neighbors battling cancer. What a joy it is to be a part of.”

Mark Marshall, pastor of Gladeville Baptist Church, brought a special reminder message about the true meaning of the Christmas season. Also, several Sherry’s Run patient families used their talents to give back at the event. Al Ashworth, owner of Custom Color in Lebanon, volunteered by taking photos of the children with Santa and donated a color print for every family. Jill Smith, a wife of a patient, donated her time as a storyteller. Teresa Harrison, a wife of former patient sheriff’s Lt. Bob Harrison, volunteered her time, along with her nephew, and played Christmas music to set the mood.

“We love every opportunity we have to interact with and know our patients and their families,” said Sherry’s Run patient coordinator Alisa Eakes. “This event perfectly captured the spirit of hope that this organization is all about.”

Creative Graphics, Tucker’s Gap Event Center, Al’s Foodland, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, Family Video, Goody’s, the Lebanon Co-op, Salon Inspire, Friends in Stitches, Lebanon Distributing, Roxy Theatre, Demo’s, Pro Bowl, Sunset, 3:16 and Kids World Child Care served as sponsors.

With a New Year underway, Sherry’s Run invites everyone to consider helping neighbors battling cancer in 2018. A one-time gift or becoming a monthly partner in hope may be considered at sherryrun.org or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088. Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.