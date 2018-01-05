Wilson ONE installs officers, Gives Christmas for All Donation

Along with awarding scholarships to non-traditional students in special fields such as nursing, emergency services training and specialized education, the club continued its support for various community causes.

Monthly networking luncheons were highlighted with speakers from local community causes, and members took part in caring and sharing, where they brought donations for each month’s chosen cause.

A few of the share-and-care recipients this year were the Wilson County Civic League tutoring program, Rest Stop Ministries, the Keith Edmonds Foundation, Wilson County CASA, Phoebe Connections, Charis Health Center and the Tennessee Foster Care Group.

In addition, Wilson ONE recently elected new officers for the upcoming year. They were secretary Partice Hynek, president Medana Hemontolor, vice president Saranne Winfield and treasurer Elaine Nawiesniak.

Wilson ONE, which stands for Organization for Networking and Education, was established in 2001 by a group of ladies who met for networking, community organization, education and providing support for local needs not already met by government and existing groups. As the first president E. Marie Farley once said, “We love to have people visit to learn more about our organization and hopefully decide to become a member. Wilson ONE meetings are a great way to meet new people, share a meal, help our community through service projects, network with other business and community leaders and even learn a thing or two from our featured speaker.”

Wilson ONE currently meets each first Thursday of the month at noon at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. Visit the Wilson ONE Facebook page to follow and learn about club activities, upcoming events and membership.