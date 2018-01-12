25 employers to participate in upcoming job fair

Employers include 5 Star Food Service, AAA The Auto Club Group, All Pro Healthcare, At Home Healthcare, Centerplate @Nashville Sounds, Contemporary Services, DeVry University, Easter Seals Tennessee, Embassy Suites, Family Staffing Solutions, Fifth Third Bank, Goodwill, Health Connect America, Hilton Nashville Airport, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Hotel Pro, Industrial Staffing of Tennessee, IOS Staffing, Journey’s, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Panera Bread, Park and Fly Airport Parking, People Ready, Senior Solutions Homecare and Verizon Wireless.

Openings will include crew member, dining management, route driver, warehouse, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, picnic staff, event staff, custodial, barista, accounting clerk, education support professional, licensed teacher, quality inspector and other positions. Rates of pay reach $20 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on-site, and interviews are possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Nashville currently holds job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information on job fairs and job training, call 615-742-4151 or visit giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

For 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. For more information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers, visit giveit2goodwill.org or call 800-545-9231.