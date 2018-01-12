Southern Home and Garden Expo to return in February

The Southern Home and Garden Expo will be Feb. 9-10. With free admission, the event will provide access to dozens of Middle Tennessee businesses in the home improvement industry. Special workshops held by topical experts will also be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Prizes and giveaways, with combined values of more than $13,000, will be awarded to guests at this year’s expo, including:

• a free barbecue tool set or gardening tool set for the first 500 visitors Feb. 10.

• a $500 cash prize and a 65-inch flat screen television from Wilson Bank & Trust.

• $2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker.

• a $2,500 500-square-feet cement floor from AgriKote Protective Coatings.

Expo hours will be Feb. 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Limited exhibit space is still available. Home-related businesses interested in reserving a booth may contact Becky Jennings at 615-443-6635.

Wilson Bank & Trust will also offer special construction financing rates that will only available during the event. For more information about the Southern Home and Garden Expo, visit wilsonbank.com/expo.

A member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, Wilson Bank & Trust is a locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.