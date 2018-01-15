Democratic Women donate to HomeSafe shelter

The gift cards can be used for groceries, gas, personal items for the family and trips to McDonald’s for the children.

It’s the seventh year HomeSafe was included as a community outreach project for the Wilson County Democratic Women.

HomeSafe has served families in abused situations in Sumner, Wilson, Robertson and Trousdale counties for the more than 30 years. Wilson County advocate Angela Melton suggested the types of gift cards to provide. HomeSafe board member Sandy Herbert accompanied Melton, and together, they gave an update on the organization to the Democratic Women membership.

“Domestic violence crosses all ethnicities, education and economic groups and is not only about women, but more and more we are seeing men come in for help. We are also, seeing more clients being battered by their children, in part, because of the increase in the use of crystal meth. We serve about 50 clients a month in Wilson County,” said Melton.

HomeSafe is in need of donations of clothing, diapers and toiletries. Donations may be dropped off at the Lebanon office at 107 S. Greenwood St., Suite D. A clothing drive is planned for the spring, but it accepts donations throughout the year. Anyone who would like to volunteer or help in any way may call 615-454-8149, send an email to amelton@homesafeinc.org or visit homesafeinc.org.

“The Democratic Women, and I personally think it is very important to support domestic violence victims and their children of our community at a time in their lives when they find themselves in need,” said Kitty Woodson, president of the Wilson County Democratic Women. “We have all had hardships and struggles which make it even more necessary for us to reach back and help pull other women up and support them until they can themselves get back on their own two feet. That is what HomeSafe does and why we are so happy to give to this organization.”

The Wilson County Democratic Women meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Contact the group at 615-957-3587.