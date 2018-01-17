‘Purple people’ to take over Middle Tennessee

Throughout January, supporters are encouraged to wear purple and post selfies to explain their wardrobe choice is to help spotlight mentoring and pay tribute to previous mentors. Adding the hashtag #PurplePeople helps followers understand the far-reaching effects a mentor can have on another person.

On Wednesday during “International Mentoring Day,” Nashville Mayor Megan Berry arranged to have the Nashville Courthouse, Korean War Veterans Bridge and other municipal landmarks lit in purple.

On Jan. 25, “Thank Your Mentor Day,” supporters are encouraged to reach out to the individuals who positively impacted them as a young person and acknowledge the efforts that helped guide personal decisions and aspirations through life.

During the month of multiple efforts and resolutions for the coming year, anyone interested in learning more about becoming a mentor is encouraged to apply, as well. The initial volunteer commitment is about an hour and half each week for one year with the same child that prospective mentors are specifically matched with as friends.

While the initial time commitment may seem daunting, consistently volunteers in the program report their time spent with their little brother or little sister is the highlight of their week.

In 2017, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee served 1,283 children with a mentor. There are many children waiting for a big brother or big sister who need volunteers to take the first step in helping build a bright future for them.

There are opportunities to mentor a young person during the school day at the same time each week or with a flexible schedule in the community-based option.

For more information, visit mentorakid.org or call 615-329-9191.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children who face adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Founded locally in 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee is a volunteer- and donor-driven organization that matches children in need with a positive adult role model. Revenue generated is used to conduct background checks and screening of prospective volunteers to ensure child safety and provide ongoing professional support for children, families and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee serves children across Middle Tennessee in Metro Nashville, Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Cheatham, Dickson, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties.