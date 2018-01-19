Big Brothers Big Sisters prepares to go Over the Edge

They will participate in Over the Edge Nashville, a fundraising campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and everyone has the opportunity to join them.

This is the third year for Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold the urban rappelling fund-raising event and the first year to scale Bank of America Plaza. A total of 70 participants will register and fundraise a minimum of $1,000 to earn a spot on the ropes.

Spectators, supporters and any participants who might lose their nerve will be on the plaza grounds below for a fun “Drop Zone Party” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a live deejay to announce the individuals coming down, and there will be several booths for folks to check out.

Participants, called ‘Edgers’ by event standards, may be any age, and as long as they weigh between 100-300 pounds, they can rappel. There is no previous climbing or rappel experience required. Participants register and fundraise at overtheedgenashville.com.

“We had two great events in the past at the Omni Nashville Hotel,” said Carlyle Carroll, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. “The one request we heard from participants was to be able to land on the sidewalk with their friends nearby, and the hotel’s framework didn’t allow for that. We are thrilled to be at Bank of America this year and have Edgers supported witness their landing up close and personal this year.”

The Nashville event will be conducted by Over the Edge USA, a national touring fundraising event company. It has been in operation for 20 years and conducted 500 events across the country for various nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the event, visit overtheedgenashville.org or call 615-522-5665.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children who face adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. The improvements help children create better schools, safer neighborhoods and make healthier choices. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a volunteer and donor-driven organization that matches children in need with a positive adult role model. Revenue generated is used to conduct background checks and screening of prospective volunteers to ensure child safety, and provide ongoing professional support for children, families and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee serves children all across Middle Tennessee in Metro Nashville and Davidson County, as well as Williamson, Rutherford, Cheatham, Dickson, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties. To help a child overcome adversity and better position to reach their potential in Middle Tennessee, visit mentorakid.org or call 615-329-9191.