The Hermitage to celebrate Black History Month with free programs

The programs and events are all free and open to the public and may be found throughout Nashville area.

During February, visitors may attend an African-American history and genealogy workshop, musical programs, lectures and a memorial service to honor those who were enslaved at the Hermitage.

“The history of African-Americans is tightly woven into the history of the Hermitage and Andrew Jackson. It is an honor for the Andrew Jackson Foundation to partner with the many organizations and individuals who share our commitment to outstanding programming, especially concerning African-American history and support the Hermitage’s mission to educate our patrons through the 2018 Black History Month programming,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

Black History Month will conclude with a memorial service on-site at the Hermitage Church to commemorate those who were enslaved at the Hermitage.

The program, “Spiritual Songs: Music That Built a Nation,” will be Feb. 10 from 1-2 p.m. at the Avon Williams Center on the Tennessee State University campus and at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Nashville. It will feature an afternoon of music and history with Naima Johnston-Bush, who will share her program, “Spiritual Songs: History of African-American Music.” Johnston-Bush will explore the history of spiritual music and its evolution as an American art form. Her dynamic voice brings each song alive, tracing the history of this powerful musical expression of faith. The audience is led from the 1600s to the present, illustrating the impact and influence of African-American spiritual music in all musical genres today.

The program, “A Journey Through Slavery at the Whitney Plantation: Lecture With Ibrahima Seck,” will be Feb. 17 from 3-5 p.m. at the First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University.

In his lecture, Seck will present the history of the Whitney Plantation in the wider context of the Atlantic slave trade and will touch on many topics related to the cultural legacies of slavery in Louisiana.

The program, “Black History Month Memorial Service,” will be Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Hermitage Church. It will be feature the annual commemoration of those enslaved at the Hermitage and throughout the country. The service will feature guest speaker Nicole A. Moore with the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. Guests will conclude the service by participating in a procession to the slavery memorial “Follow the Drinking Gourd” behind the Hermitage Church. Some 150 flowers will be laid, marked with the names of all those known to have been enslaved at the Hermitage. A libation ritual, a spiritual ceremony to honor the ancestors commonly found in traditional African religions, will also be featured.

For more information, visit thehermitage.com/events.