Rotary Club recognizes Paul Harris Fellows

Jacob Smith • Feb 6, 2018 at 8:20 PM
The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club recognized several Paul Harris Fellows within the club and inducted two new Rotary members into the exclusive ranks at its meeting Tuesday.

According to Rotary Club treasurer William Richardson, a Paul Harris Fellow is a Rotarian who has contributed more than $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

“You can either achieve that for yourself or you can give $1,000 so someone else can be recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow,” said Richardson.

The two new members recognized as Paul Harris Fellows on Tuesday were John McDearman and Scotty Ricketts. Each received a medal for their contributions.

“[President Laura Headey] asked me, ‘Why did you decide to be a part of, and contribute to the Paul Harris?’ said Ricketts. “The first thing I remember is how impressed I was when I first joined the club with the people who were already Paul Harris Fellows. My momma and my grandmomma spent a lot of time saying, ‘You need to be associated with the right kind of people.’ When I saw that group of people, they were leaders of our community, and I wanted to be a part of that group.” 

