Rotary Club recognizes Paul Harris Fellows

According to Rotary Club treasurer William Richardson, a Paul Harris Fellow is a Rotarian who has contributed more than $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

“You can either achieve that for yourself or you can give $1,000 so someone else can be recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow,” said Richardson.

The two new members recognized as Paul Harris Fellows on Tuesday were John McDearman and Scotty Ricketts. Each received a medal for their contributions.

“[President Laura Headey] asked me, ‘Why did you decide to be a part of, and contribute to the Paul Harris?’ said Ricketts. “The first thing I remember is how impressed I was when I first joined the club with the people who were already Paul Harris Fellows. My momma and my grandmomma spent a lot of time saying, ‘You need to be associated with the right kind of people.’ When I saw that group of people, they were leaders of our community, and I wanted to be a part of that group.”