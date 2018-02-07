Kiwanis welcomes CASA leader

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club welcomes Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates executive director Cathey Sweeney to its Feb. 5 meeting at Sammy B’s. Wilson County CASA has operated for 30 years in Wilson County, and advocates serve abused and neglected children as their voice in court. Wilson County CASA is the second oldest in the state and serves more than 250 children. The group will have new advocate training class starting May 2, and will hold its pancake breakfast fundraiser March 24 at Lebanon High School. Wilson County CASA also seeks a title sponsor for its 30th birthday celebration for a $2,500 donation. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.